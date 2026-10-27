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The United Kingdom may rejoin the EU – Andy Burnham’s government has begun negotiations with Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2510 views

Andy Burnham’s government is negotiating with Brussels on closer relations after Brexit. Options include rejoining the EU or the single market.

The United Kingdom may rejoin the EU – Andy Burnham’s government has begun negotiations with Brussels

The United Kingdom is holding talks with the European Union on the possible restoration of free movement of people. Among the options for future relations under consideration are the country’s return to the EU or joining the European single market. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

Details

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham seeks to review the consequences of Brexit and establish closer cooperation with Brussels. According to the publication, British and European officials are already discussing possible scenarios for rapprochement.

Burnham is expected to present his vision for future relations with the EU ahead of a joint summit scheduled for November 20. At the same time, the government has not yet made a final decision on returning to European structures.

Will the United Kingdom return to the European Union?

Free movement of people is one of the fundamental principles of the EU single market. Without adhering to it, full membership in the bloc or participation in the single market is impossible.

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However, British government representatives stress that Burnham is not currently proposing the immediate restoration of free movement. The focus is primarily on discussing long-term relations with Europe.

The prime minister himself said that he would not make decisions on Brexit against the will of the British people.

Burnham previously acknowledged that leaving the European Union had caused the United Kingdom more harm than good. He also said he would like to see the country return to the EU during his lifetime.

It should be recalled that the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, 2020. Since then, the possibility of restoring closer ties with Brussels has remained one of the most contentious issues in British politics.

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Stepan Haftko

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