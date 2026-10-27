Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO

Five leading European NATO members have declared their readiness to strengthen their role in ensuring Europe’s security. At the same time, they emphasized that the United States remains an indispensable ally. LRT reports this, citing BNS, writes UNN.

Details

The defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom, who make up the E5 group, held talks in Paris. Following the talks, the parties agreed to more actively develop European defense capabilities.

Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own security – the joint statement said.

At the same time, the ministers stressed the importance of the continued U.S. military presence in Europe.

Europe prepares for changes in NATO

French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said that the countries would work to create a stronger Europe within NATO, coordinating their actions with Washington.

The issue became particularly relevant after the Pentagon’s decision to reduce the U.S. military contingent in Germany by approximately 5,000 service members. The Polish side expressed hope that such steps would be coordinated with allies so as not to weaken the Alliance’s defense.

The ministers separately reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, although no new aid packages were announced at the meeting.

We will support Ukraine for as long as necessary – British Minister Wes Streeting said, emphasizing the scale of the Russian threat.

The next meeting of the E5 group is planned to take place in Rome in March 2027.

The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine