$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
11:17 PM • 950 views
Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO
10:57 PM • 2290 views
Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner
10:18 PM • 5828 views
Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump
09:17 PM • 9450 views
Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missileVideo
06:53 PM • 13595 views
The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 16946 views
"Ukrainian athletes will not go there" — Bidnyi on Ukraine's participation in the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow
October 26, 05:13 PM • 16871 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
October 26, 04:53 PM • 16306 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties
Exclusive
October 26, 02:03 PM • 22057 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
October 26, 12:54 PM • 20653 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.3m/s
80%
754mm
Popular news
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in LondonOctober 26, 01:49 PM • 17272 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 23348 views
A drone struck a train carrying Moscow's "Lokomotiv" team back from a matchOctober 26, 03:15 PM • 10554 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 20652 views
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 16052 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 16158 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 20771 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 23461 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 32634 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 67023 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer11:06 PM • 794 views
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy Photo10:26 PM • 1962 views
Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna Dated10:07 PM • 2432 views
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has died09:20 PM • 4198 views
Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time PhotoVideo09:10 PM • 4082 views
Actual
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Technology
Diia (service)

Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The E5 defense ministers agreed to develop European defense capabilities within NATO. They also pledged to support Ukraine.

Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO

Five leading European NATO members have declared their readiness to strengthen their role in ensuring Europe’s security. At the same time, they emphasized that the United States remains an indispensable ally. LRT reports this, citing BNS, writes UNN.

Details

The defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom, who make up the E5 group, held talks in Paris. Following the talks, the parties agreed to more actively develop European defense capabilities.

Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own security

– the joint statement said.

At the same time, the ministers stressed the importance of the continued U.S. military presence in Europe.

Europe prepares for changes in NATO

French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said that the countries would work to create a stronger Europe within NATO, coordinating their actions with Washington.

The issue became particularly relevant after the Pentagon’s decision to reduce the U.S. military contingent in Germany by approximately 5,000 service members. The Polish side expressed hope that such steps would be coordinated with allies so as not to weaken the Alliance’s defense.

The ministers separately reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, although no new aid packages were announced at the meeting.

We will support Ukraine for as long as necessary

– British Minister Wes Streeting said, emphasizing the scale of the Russian threat.

The next meeting of the E5 group is planned to take place in Rome in March 2027.

The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine26.10.26, 20:53 • 13600 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Pentagon
Rome
NATO
Paris
France
Great Britain
Italy
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland