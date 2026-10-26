The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine

On October 26, the Council of the EU adopted a package of eight decisions enabling €4.7 billion from the European Peace Facility to be used for the EU member states providing support to Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, UNN writes.

Details

These decisions allow for partial reimbursement from the European Peace Facility for military assistance already provided by the member states, totaling €4.7 billion. They also provide additional funding for the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, EUMAM, totaling €230 million.

These decisions are an important step toward implementing the political agreement reached by the EU member states on September 25, 2026, to mobilize €6.6 billion for Ukraine from the European Peace Facility. The agreement provided for €1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and further strengthening of EUMAM Ukraine in 2027 - the statement says.

The adopted decisions increase the total volume of EU support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility to €10.8 billion, including €9.9 billion to reimburse the cost of military assistance provided by the member states and €950 million for military training under EUMAM, the Council of the EU stated.

Background

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance measures under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) aimed at preventing conflicts, preserving peace, and strengthening international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility enables the EU to finance measures designed to strengthen the capabilities of third countries, as well as regional and international organizations, in the military and defense spheres.

EU leaders will discuss funding for Ukraine for 2027 and the European Union’s next budget on November 26–27