“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his junior

55-year-old British actor Martin Freeman, known for the series "Sherlock" and the "Hobbit" film trilogy, has secretly married his 34-year-old partner Rachel Ben-Aissa. The couple kept the wedding private, but the actor's representative has now confirmed the information. The Sun reports, writes UNN.

Details

Talk of Freeman's change in marital status began after the couple appeared at the London Film Festival. Rachel was spotted wearing a ring with a large diamond, while the actor himself appeared wearing a wedding band.

It turned out that the couple got married earlier this year, but decided not to make a public announcement. They have been together for approximately six years.

What is known about the actor's new wife

Rachel Ben-Aissa is a French actress and writer who appeared in the series "Normal People" and the film "Irish Wish".

The couple's relationship began in 2020. Despite Freeman's popularity, the pair rarely spoke about their personal lives and did not often appear together in public.

The actor was previously in a relationship with Amanda Abbington for 16 years, during which they appeared together in "Sherlock." The couple split in 2016 and have two children together.

The news came as a surprise to Freeman's fans, as the actor had managed to keep his wedding secret for a long time.

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