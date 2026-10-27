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Lewis Hamilton gave Kim Kardashian's children a special gift and revealed details of their relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Hamilton said that he gave Kim Kardashian's four children a golden retriever named Halo. The couple's romance began in June 2026.

Lewis Hamilton gave Kim Kardashian's children a special gift and revealed details of their relationship

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed what gift he gave to Kim Kardashian's four children. The racer admitted that he gave the family a golden retriever puppy, which has already become a fully-fledged member of the family. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the race in Austin on October 24, the 41-year-old athlete said that he enjoys spending time with Kardashian's children—13-year-old North, 10-year-old Saint, 8-year-old Chicago, and 7-year-old Psalm.

I love spending time with my girlfriend's children. She has four children, so I can play with them. This year, I bought them a dog. Halo is a member of this family

— Hamilton shared.

What is known about Hamilton and Kardashian's relationship

Kim had previously shown the golden retriever on her social media. In July, she posted a photograph with the puppy during a family vacation by a lake.

Hamilton and Kardashian's romance began in June 2026. Before that, the reality TV star had remained single for a long time following her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

I was truly single for five years. It was wonderful. I was able to focus on my children and my projects

— 46-year-old Kim said in an interview with The Times.

According to Kardashian, she needed time to recover after her previous relationship. At the same time, she currently prefers to keep the details of her new romance private.

Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna Dated27.10.26, 00:07 • 4012 views

Stepan Haftko

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