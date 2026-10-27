Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna Dated

The personal lives of Hollywood celebrities are constantly under public scrutiny, yet some star romances remained little known for years. Tom Cruise dated Cher, Scarlett Johansson was in a relationship with musician Jack Antonoff, and Madonna kept her romance with rapper Tupac Shakur secret. Entertainment Weekly reports on this in a roundup, writes UNN.

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The publication collected the stories of 16 unexpected celebrity couples whose relationships either failed to attract significant attention at the time or were later almost forgotten.

They included both brief flings and romances that lasted several years. Some celebrities spoke about their former partners only decades after the breakups.

Which celebrity romances surprised fans

Tom Cruise and Cher. The actor and singer met in 1985 at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding. They later met again at an event at the White House, after which a romantic relationship developed between them. Cher later admitted that Cruise ranks among her five best lovers.

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff. The future Hollywood star and musician dated while they were still attending school in New York. They even attended prom together. According to reports, the couple broke up shortly after graduating, when Johansson's acting career began to develop rapidly.

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Madonna and Tupac Shakur. The pop star and legendary rapper secretly dated in 1993–1994. Actress Rosie Perez helped bring them together. Madonna herself confirmed the relationship only in 2015 during an interview with Howard Stern.

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz. The actress and rock musician also had a romance that many fans did not even know about. In 2019, Kidman confirmed the relationship during The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke warmly about her former partner.

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Martha Stewart and Anthony Hopkins. The American television host said she ended her relationship with the actor because of his terrifying portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the film "The Silence of the Lambs." According to Stewart, she could not stop associating Hopkins with his character.

Jim Carrey and Linda Ronstadt. In the early 1980s, the young comedian dated a singer who was considerably older than he was. Their romance lasted about eight months. Carrey later recalled the relationship fondly and said that Ronstadt believed in his future success.

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Christina Applegate and Sebastian Bach. The actress once attended the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony with Brad Pitt, but left the event with Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach. She revealed his name in her 2026 memoir.

Entertainment Weekly also mentions Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, actor Chris Evans's romance with comedian Jenny Slate, and other little-known stories from the personal lives of celebrities.

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