LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthday

American singer Usher celebrated his 48th birthday in the company of basketball star LeBron James, who prepared a surprise gift for him during a game of golf. A video of the celebration appeared on social media. People reported this, writes UNN.

Details

On October 14, the musician went to play golf with James. In the middle of the game, the basketball player arranged for a birthday cake with candles shaped like the number 48 to appear.

A funny moment occurred when James unsuccessfully tried several times to light the candles. He eventually succeeded, after which he suggested that the birthday boy make a wish.

The celebration continued in the company of celebrities

In the evening, Usher organized a party at a piano bar, attended by Jay-Z, comedian Kevin Hart and other close friends of the artist. His wife, Jenn Goicoechea, celebrated with the singer.

The star's friends also congratulated the musician on social media. They included actor Jamie Foxx and actress Gabrielle Union.

According to People, Usher spent his birthday without a large-scale public show, preferring to relax with friends and family.

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