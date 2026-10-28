Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her 14-year-old son, who has become incredibly similar in appearance to his famous father

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, known for the series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," shared new photos of her 14-year-old son, Rocky. Fans may notice how much the boy resembles his father, actor Freddie Prinze Jr. E! News reports, according to UNN.

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The star-studded family spent the weekend at a racetrack, supporting Rocky, who is passionate about racing. In the published photos, the teenager poses in a racing suit beside his mother.

Racing weekend with my boys the actress captioned the photos, published on October 26.

The actors' son is passionate about motorsport

Rocky's resemblance to his father was especially highlighted by his new short haircut, which resembles Freddie Prinze Jr.'s signature style.

Gellar previously admitted that she is proud of her son's sporting interests and his determination to pursue his own dream.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. married in 2002. The couple are raising two children—a 17-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and 14-year-old Rocky.

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