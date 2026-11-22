The U.S. state of Florida is suffering from extensive flooding after several days of heavy rain. Water levels in the St. Johns River have exceeded the 1953 record, while rescuers are evacuating people from flooded areas. At the same time, a powerful storm system is moving across the northern United States, threatening further flooding. Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation has developed in central and eastern Florida. In the city of Rockledge, residents of flood-prone areas were urged to prepare for a possible evacuation.

According to meteorologists, more than 43 cm of precipitation has fallen in some parts of the state since Tuesday. In several communities, November has already become the wettest month in recorded history.

In Brevard County, rescuers carried out nearly 100 operations to save people from flooded areas. Special boats had to be used to move through the streets.

Storms threaten other U.S. states

Meteorologists warn that water levels in the St. Johns River will continue to rise even after the rain stops.

Meanwhile, the storm system is moving northeast and could bring heavy rain to Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

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Another atmospheric system forming over the Atlantic could potentially develop into a subtropical or tropical storm.

Forecasters predict strong winds, dangerous waves, and further flooding along the U.S. East Coast at the beginning of next week.

The bad weather has already disrupted Americans' plans on the eve of Thanksgiving, when millions of people traditionally set out on holiday trips.

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