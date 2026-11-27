Ukraine has completely halted electricity exports abroad amid the worsening situation in the power system as a result of Russian shelling. At the same time, electricity imports have reached their highest level since mid-June. This is evidenced by a review for November by the Centre for Economic Strategy, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukraine has halted electricity exports, while imports have reached their highest level since mid-June," the review states.

As noted, since the beginning of autumn, the Russian army has carried out more than a thousand strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Power plants, high-voltage substations and main transmission networks have come under fire. Damage to the latter explains why Ukraine continued exporting electricity even during prolonged power outages in some regions. Due to the networks' limited transmission capacity, surplus electricity in some regions could not be transferred to areas experiencing shortages.

The situation in the power system worsened after the Russian attack on November 20. Due to infrastructure damage, Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their output because they could not deliver all the electricity generated to consumers.

Nuclear power plants reduced generation due to Russia's massive attack - which regions are experiencing power outages

Ukraine lacks the funding needed to fully restore its energy infrastructure. According to the Centre for Economic Strategy, the Energy Support Fund needs an additional approximately €450 million. This estimate of the needs was made before the latest wave of Russian attacks at the end of November.

We remind you

Already, in some regions, outage schedules cover up to four groups, meaning more than 12 hours without electricity per day. The most difficult situation is observed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, where shelling is obstructing repairs to the power system.