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In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

In Lake Mezzano, archaeologists found a 13th-century BCE bronze sword and dozens of artifacts likely connected to rituals.

In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day

Italian archaeologists discovered a bronze sword approximately 3,300 years old at the bottom of Lake Mezzano in central Italy, with a blade that still remains sharp. Alongside it, researchers recovered dozens of ancient objects that may have been used during ritual ceremonies. Gizmodo reports, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was made during underwater research involving specialists from the archaeological authority of the Province of Viterbo and Southern Etruria, as well as the underwater unit of the Carabinieri of Rome.

Based on its design features, the sword dates to the 13th century BC. In addition, bronze axes, arrowheads and spearheads, daggers, pins, and a razor were retrieved from the lake.

Why the ancient objects ended up at the bottom of the lake

Archaeologists suggest that during the Bronze Age, there was a settlement near the lake with houses built on wooden stilts.

According to one theory, local residents may have deliberately left weapons and household items in the water as part of religious or ritual practices.

Researchers have not yet established the exact purpose of the artifacts found. At the same time, the discoveries may help provide a better understanding of the daily life and beliefs of the population of central Italy during the Bronze Age.

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Stepan Haftko

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