Russia has openly acknowledged for the first time the complications in logistics with temporarily occupied Crimea following a series of Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge. Despite statements about restoring the main supply routes, the Russian authorities allow for additional restrictions on the transportation of passengers and cargo. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nikitin in an interview with Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian official, after the crossing was damaged, organizing transport links with the occupied peninsula became more difficult.

Logistics will, of course, be somewhat more complicated than before. But what needs to be done is clear. In the near future, our colleagues will publish the sequence of actions both for passengers and for those transporting cargo — Nikitin said.

He claims that rail service is operating, while a special operational headquarters headed by the Russian transport minister is coordinating transportation.

What happened to the Crimean Bridge after the Ukrainian attacks

In November, the Crimean Bridge was struck three times—on the nights of November 16, 17, and 19. Following the attacks, the Russian authorities repeatedly blocked traffic on the crossing.

"Putin must understand that this bridge will not exist" – Zelenskyy made a strong statement

The bridge suffered its most serious damage on November 17, when part of the road structure collapsed into the sea.

During the subsequent attack on November 19, the railway infrastructure was also damaged.

Thus, the strikes affected both main types of connection across the bridge—the road and railway links.

The Russian authorities are now forced to review the organization of transportation between Russia and occupied Crimea, although they had previously attempted to downplay the consequences of the attacks on the strategically important crossing.

In Russia, they do not know when they will be able to restore the Crimean Bridge – repairs could take years