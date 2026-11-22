The authorities of eastern Libya officially confirmed that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian vessel at the port of Benghazi during the night of November 22. According to preliminary investigation results, the vessel may have been attacked by drones. Naval analysts suggest that it may have been the Russian Black Sea Fleet's newest corvette, the "Mercury," which entered service with the Russian fleet only in 2023. Naval News reports this, citing a statement by the Libyan authorities, writes UNN.

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According to the administration controlling eastern Libya, the Russian vessel entered Benghazi to refuel and replenish supplies before returning to russia.

After the explosion, a fire broke out aboard the vessel. The Libyan authorities confirmed the fact of the incident but did not officially name the damaged vessel.

The "Mercury" corvette may have suffered critical damage

Naval News analysts identified the vessel that caught fire in the port as the Russian missile corvette "Mercury" of Project 20380.

Released satellite imagery indicates that the fire engulfed the stern and part of the middle of the vessel. According to military observers, the corvette likely suffered damage that makes its further use impossible.

The "Mercury" was officially commissioned into the Russian Black Sea Fleet in May 2023. The vessel is equipped with anti-ship missiles and air defense systems.

The authorities of eastern Libya condemned the alleged attack, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty, and promised to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the "Mercury" corvette was destroyed.

Russia may have lost the missile corvette "Mercury" thousands of kilometers from Ukraine