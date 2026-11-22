A powerful explosion occurred on board a Russian warship in the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22. According to preliminary data, the vessel was the "Mercury" missile corvette of Project 20380, a Steregushchiy-class ship, which may have been destroyed as a result of the detonation and fire, UNN reports, citing Reuters, Naval News, and the Libyan news agency LANA.

Details

Authorities in eastern Libya suggest that the incident was caused by a drone attack.

The explosion occurred early in the morning on November 22 on the territory of a naval base in Benghazi. A large-scale fire broke out after the detonation. Videos posted on social media showed powerful flashes and columns of flame. It was also reported that air defense systems were operating over the city, presumably attempting to intercept an unidentified aerial target.

Local civil defense services initially reported that ammunition had exploded on the territory of the naval base. However, the government of eastern Libya later confirmed that the incident occurred directly on board the Russian vessel docked in the port.

According to Reuters, a preliminary investigation points to a possible attack involving unmanned aircraft. At the same time, the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

Libyan authorities, meanwhile, said that the Russian ship had stopped in Benghazi to replenish its fuel and food supplies while returning to Russia. An investigation has been launched following the incident, and it is planned to be conducted jointly with the Russian side.

According to two Reuters medical sources, there were casualties as a result of the explosion. There are currently no reports of fatalities. The exact number of wounded and their nationality have not been specified.

What is known about the Russian corvette

The specialized naval publication Naval News, citing its own sources and an analysis of released materials, reported that the damaged vessel was likely the Russian corvette "Mercury" of Project 20380.

According to naval analyst H. I. Sutton, the scale of the explosion and subsequent fire indicates that the ship was almost certainly destroyed or suffered critical damage.

According to the publication, the ship had been in the port of Benghazi for several days before the explosion. It was escorting a convoy of Russian cargo ships linked to military shipments.

"Mercury" is a multipurpose Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette. The approximately 104-meter-long ship was commissioned into the Russian Navy in May 2023. The corvette is designed to engage surface ships and submarines, patrol maritime areas, and provide air defense. It is equipped with missile, artillery, and anti-submarine weapons.

Formally, the ship belongs to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, but recently it had been operating outside the Black Sea.

Reaction from the Libyan authorities

The government of eastern Libya condemned the alleged attack on the Russian ship, calling it a violation of the state's sovereignty and a threat to the safety of maritime navigation. In a statement, officials stressed that the country is not involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war and will not allow its ports and territorial waters to be used to settle disputes between other states.

The Libyan authorities also reported that port infrastructure, warehouses, and naval base facilities had not suffered critical damage.

So far, no party has claimed responsibility for the alleged attack, and the Russian authorities have not officially confirmed reports that the "Mercury" corvette was destroyed.

Recall

A little earlier, the Finnish military reported an attack on a Russian ship in the Gulf of Finland. The casualties and cause of the incident are currently unknown.