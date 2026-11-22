At least 3 people have died and 36 more workers are considered missing as a result of a large-scale fire at a confectionery factory in Indonesia. Rescuers continue to search the fire-ravaged building, where people may still be trapped. At least 4 people were injured. Reuters and the Indonesian outlet Detik report this, writes UNN.

Details

The fire broke out on November 21 at approximately 5:00 p.m. local time at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility in the Cikande industrial zone of Banten Province.

According to preliminary data from local services, 59 workers were inside the building. Authorities initially reported that 16 people had been rescued and that the whereabouts of 43 people remained unknown.

Later, rescuers found the bodies of 3 people who had died. According to updated Reuters data, 15 people survived, including 4 injured people who were taken to medical facilities.

Rescuers continue searching for missing workers

As a result of the fire, one of the factory buildings was almost completely destroyed by fire. Even after the blaze was contained, smoldering spots and heavy smoke remained on the premises.

Search teams are examining the damaged areas, where they believe the missing workers may be located.

Relatives of the employees gathered near the facility, awaiting information about the fate of their loved ones.

Rescuers, firefighters, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Authorities continue to clarify the number of injured and missing people.

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