During the night of November 22, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 186 Shahed-type attack UAVs (72 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy launched the drones from Russia’s Oryol, Smolensk, Kursk, and Rostov regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 161 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at 6 locations - the post says.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

To remind you

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a five-story residential building sustained serious damage as a result of an attack by a Russian drone. A fire broke out in the building, and apartments were destroyed from the first through the fifth floors.