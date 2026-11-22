Russia attacked Ukraine with 186 drones: air defense destroyed 161 UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia launched 186 attack drones at Ukraine, including 72 jet-powered drones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 161 UAVs; impacts were recorded at 18 locations.
During the night of November 22, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 186 Shahed-type attack UAVs (72 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy launched the drones from Russia’s Oryol, Smolensk, Kursk, and Rostov regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 161 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at 6 locations
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
To remind you
In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a five-story residential building sustained serious damage as a result of an attack by a Russian drone. A fire broke out in the building, and apartments were destroyed from the first through the fifth floors.