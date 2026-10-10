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Jeff Bezos prompted Ferrari to create its first electric car with a single conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In 2016, Jeff Bezos convinced John Elkann to consider an electric car. Ten years later, Ferrari unveiled the Luce.

Jeff Bezos prompted Ferrari to create its first electric car with a single conversation

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos persuaded Ferrari chairman John Elkann back in 2016 to seriously consider creating an electric car. Ten years later, the idea became a reality in the Ferrari Luce, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Elkann spoke about the history of the electric supercar’s creation at the Wave technology conference in Turin.

I know nothing about cars, but I know a lot about innovation. I think you should seriously consider creating an electric car

– Bezos said at the time.

What makes the new Ferrari special

Former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his company LoveFrom were involved in the development of the Luce. Work on the car lasted five years.

The electric car’s design sparked controversy among Ferrari fans due to its departure from the brand’s traditional style.

One of the Luce’s features was its rejection of excessive use of touchscreens in favor of physical controls.

Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining sales07.10.26, 19:56 • 30865 views

Stepan Haftko

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