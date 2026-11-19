Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a 30-minute conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit. This is reported by Yomiuri Shimbun, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the first dialogue between the Japanese and Russian leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The leaders agreed to continue communicating at various levels.

The prime minister conveyed to President Putin Japan's position regarding the detention in Russia of Hokkaido Shimbun journalist Yuki Imai and presumably demanded his speedy release - the article says.

It is pointed out that against the backdrop of growing pressure from Russia, including Putin's visit to Iturup Island in the Northern Territories in August, Japan hopes to resume full-scale intergovernmental dialogue, including at the level of heads of state, "with the aim of resolving contentious issues."

Reminder

In October, Japan announced the introduction of additional economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which also concern 35 "shadow fleet" vessels.

Russia conducted missile exercises near the islands disputed with Japan - Tokyo lodged a protest