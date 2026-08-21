Russia conducted missile exercises near the islands disputed with Japan - Tokyo lodged a protest

Russia conducted rare missile exercises involving naval vessels and a land-based launcher near islands in the Far East claimed by Japan. This was reported by UNN, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The missiles were launched from a nuclear-powered submarine, a missile cruiser, and a Bastion coastal defense system near the Southern Kuril Islands. However, according to the Interfax news agency, the date of the exercises was not specified.

According to the report, the missiles were fired at targets located more than 300 kilometers away and hit them. The Pacific Fleet did not specify the exact location of the exercises, but in 2016 Russia deployed Bastion coastal defense batteries on Iturup Island.

The strengthening of Russia's military presence on the four Northern Islands contradicts Japan's position and is unacceptable - said Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Additionally

The Southern Kuril Islands have been under Russian control since 1945. This happened after the Soviet Union seized them from Japan in the final days of World War II. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the territory for the first time, arriving on Iturup Island, which prompted a protest from Tokyo.

Putin's visit and the missile tests took place against the backdrop of Japan joining Western countries in supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, including by imposing sanctions. Official Tokyo also provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with non-lethal aid, including bulletproof vests and vehicles.

Russia and Japan still have not signed a peace treaty, and therefore the two countries are still de jure in a state of war.

Recall

The U.S. ambassador to Tokyo stated that he recognized Japan's sovereignty over the Northern Territories after Putin's visit.