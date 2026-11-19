Prince Harry is ready to serve in the army again and calls on Europe to recognize the threat posed by Russia. He said this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled that the United Kingdom has been in conflict with the Russian Federation for the past decade.

We can learn a lot from Ukraine. I believe that the whole world can learn a lot from Ukraine. If I am asked to rejoin the armed forces, if there is a need for it, then I will be 100% ready to serve my country together with my fellow veterans and service members - Prince Harry said.

He added that Europe had "recognized the threat" from Russia, but what "concerns him most" is that the continent could "turn against itself".

"The fact that drones, bullets and missiles are not flying at us does not mean that we are not at war," Prince Harry said.

To recap

A few days ago, Prince Harry arrived in Lviv to support military personnel during wheelchair rugby competitions at the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games.

Prince Harry visited a military cemetery in the Kyiv region together with government representatives