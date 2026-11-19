Special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) ambushed Russian servicemen who were attempting to infiltrate settlements near Zaporizhzhia. HUR published a video of the operation on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the events took place in the area of the Kakhovka Reservoir. Fighters from the Brotherhood Battalion, part of the Timur Special Unit, were conducting reconnaissance of the area when they discovered an enemy hideout in the dense thickets of the Kakhovka Forest.

The occupiers used this route to infiltrate settlements near Zaporizhzhia. The invaders' belongings remained in the hideout, but the invaders themselves were not nearby. So the military intelligence officers decided not to rush: they set up an ambush and stayed to wait for the uninvited guests - the military said.

HUR special forces showed in a video how the attempted advance of the Russian occupiers toward Zaporizhzhia ended.

We would like to remind you

In October, fighters from the Timur Special Unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a counter-sabotage operation during which they neutralized two groups of Russian special forces.

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