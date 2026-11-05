The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyed

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
07:33 PM • 3408 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
07:18 PM • 6020 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
07:04 PM • 5404 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
06:20 PM • 10978 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
04:40 PM • 17071 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 26651 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
02:28 PM • 24058 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
November 5, 01:47 PM • 33786 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
November 5, 11:54 AM • 32831 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
November 5, 11:33 AM • 30796 views
130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in BorshchahivkaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 20674 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"November 5, 02:15 PM • 13238 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported02:39 PM • 12239 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults02:54 PM • 12032 views
Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention Ukraine02:56 PM • 9234 views
Publications
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline07:18 PM • 6022 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statements05:09 PM • 8846 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 26651 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missionsNovember 5, 01:47 PM • 33786 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 20755 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Italy
White House
United States
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone05:31 PM • 4082 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph Lauren04:10 PM • 5590 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults02:54 PM • 12098 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported02:39 PM • 12305 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"November 5, 02:15 PM • 13304 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3432 views

Over seven weeks, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine fighters cleared 642 hectares in Sumy Oblast. A total of 107 occupiers and hundreds of enemy targets were destroyed, and 29 invaders were taken prisoner.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyed

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine conducted an operation "Cheburechna" in the Sumy region — over seven weeks, they eliminated more than 100 occupiers and cleared 642 hectares of land, UNN reports, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Operation "Cheburechna" involved seven weeks of complex combat work, two stages of the mission, dozens of captured occupiers, and hundreds of enemy targets hit.

In an exclusive video, special forces soldiers from the "Group 10" unit of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about previously unknown details of the operation, during which they thwarted the offensive plans of the Russian invaders, cleared 642 hectares of land, and handed over the positions to other units of the Ukrainian army.

Results of "Cheburechna":

▪️107 occupiers eliminated, 157 wounded, and another 29 taken prisoner.

▪️61 launch sites/control points for UAVs, 31 artillery systems, 368 vehicles, and 630 shelters and fortifications destroyed.

The HUR neutralized two Russian special forces groups in the Zaporizhzhia sector, capturing one occupier11.10.26, 17:35 • 3552 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine