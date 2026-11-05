The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyed

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine conducted an operation "Cheburechna" in the Sumy region — over seven weeks, they eliminated more than 100 occupiers and cleared 642 hectares of land, UNN reports, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Operation "Cheburechna" involved seven weeks of complex combat work, two stages of the mission, dozens of captured occupiers, and hundreds of enemy targets hit.

In an exclusive video, special forces soldiers from the "Group 10" unit of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about previously unknown details of the operation, during which they thwarted the offensive plans of the Russian invaders, cleared 642 hectares of land, and handed over the positions to other units of the Ukrainian army.

Results of "Cheburechna":

▪️107 occupiers eliminated, 157 wounded, and another 29 taken prisoner.

▪️61 launch sites/control points for UAVs, 31 artillery systems, 368 vehicles, and 630 shelters and fortifications destroyed.

The HUR neutralized two Russian special forces groups in the Zaporizhzhia sector, capturing one occupier