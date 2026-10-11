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The HUR neutralized two Russian special forces groups in the Zaporizhzhia sector, capturing one occupier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

Fighters from the “Timur Special Unit” neutralized two Russian special forces groups and captured one occupier. The enemy’s total losses amounted to 448 personnel.

The HUR neutralized two Russian special forces groups in the Zaporizhzhia sector, capturing one occupier

Fighters from the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense conducted a counter-sabotage operation during which they neutralized two groups of Russian special forces personnel. One enemy serviceman was captured. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence data, these were servicemen of the 10th Separate Guards Special-Purpose Brigade of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Thanks to agent intelligence, including information obtained from within the enemy’s ranks, as well as technical means, Ukrainian intelligence officers identified the composition of the Russian groups and their movement routes. They then organized an ambush, inflicted fire damage, and cleared the area.

Russian losses during the operation

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the 10th Brigade is a cadre formation of Russian military intelligence. Its servicemen took part in wars against Georgia and Ukraine, as well as in the Russian Federation’s military campaign in Syria. The unit’s presence in the occupied Ukrainian territories was recorded as early as 2014–2015.

Overall, during the operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters from the "Timur Special Unit," according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, inflicted irretrievable losses of 448 personnel on Russian forces. Ukrainian intelligence officers captured another 85 occupiers.

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Stepan Haftko

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