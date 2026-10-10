The DIU has identified 20 more vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet that transport energy resources in circumvention of sanctions

$44.8550.14
ukenru
04:55 AM • 33013 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
04:16 AM • 36685 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
03:32 AM • 27354 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
02:56 AM • 25063 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
October 10, 02:18 AM • 23269 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
October 10, 01:18 AM • 18868 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
October 10, 12:17 AM • 18974 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
October 9, 11:38 PM • 15771 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
October 9, 10:36 PM • 16905 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
October 9, 09:46 PM • 18054 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
"An attack on the rule of law" — the ICC reacts sharply to US sanctions October 9, 10:55 PM • 22734 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 29312 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 27959 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 17000 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 15450 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhoto07:15 AM • 5726 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 41020 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 42402 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 47444 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 59945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maroš Šefčovič
Wang Wentao
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 15541 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 17091 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 28048 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 29398 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 30929 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Truth Social

The DIU has identified 20 more vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet that transport energy resources in circumvention of sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The DIU has published data on 20 vessels that transport Russian energy resources or refuel the sanctioned fleet. All the vessels are under sanctions.

The DIU has identified 20 more vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet that transport energy resources in circumvention of sanctions

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence has published information on 20 seagoing vessels transporting Russian oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, or bunkering sanctioned vessels. This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukraine’s military intelligence is publishing data on 20 seagoing vessels exporting Russian oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, as well as bunkering the sanctioned fleet. These vessels are elements of the logistics network used by the Kremlin to generate revenue to finance its genocidal war against Ukraine. At present, all of them are under sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom or Ukraine, while one of the vessels is subject to US restrictions

— the statement said.

Among the main subjects of the publication is the Russian vessel PORTOVYY (IMO 9246621), designed to transport and store liquefied natural gas (LNG). Since 2021, the tanker has been owned by the sanctioned PJSC "Gazprom" and serves as a floating gas storage facility within the "Portovaya" complex in the Leningrad region.

On 15 August 2026, PORTOVYY, carrying a cargo of Russian LNG, left the waters of the Gulf of Finland for the first time since November 2021. Following the Northern Sea Route, the tanker sailed to the Chinese port of Beihai for unloading. The vessel is currently at the Chinese Zhoushan Huafeng Shipyard (Zhoushan Island), designated as the site for its maintenance.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is also publishing details about two new subjects in Russia’s shadow fleet of gas carriers, which the aggressor state hastily purchased around the world in spring 2026 through front structures:

AVACHA (IMO 9319404) — a conventional gas tanker. It was previously owned by China’s Jovo Energy, but in spring 2026 it was bought by the little-known company Tudor Maritime Ltd (Marshall Islands). Since June 2026, it has sailed under the flag of the Russian Federation and has been operated by the newly established Russian entity LLC "Cryoline Management" (TIN 6500028647). Since August 2026, the vessel has been facilitating the export of gas from the Utrenny terminal of the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project to the Chinese hub of Beihai;

CHAIVO (IMO 9319404) — a gas carrier previously owned by Greece’s Maran Gas Maritime, but also purchased by Tudor Maritime Ltd. Since July 2026, the vessel has been transferred to the flag of the Russian Federation and placed under the umbrella of LLC "Cryoline Management". Since August of this year, the gas carrier has been transporting cargoes to the port of Beihai from the sanctioned non-self-propelled floating gas storage facility KORYAK FSU, located in the waters of the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

In its efforts to preserve critically needed financial revenues from energy exports, the aggressor state of Russia is not only attempting to build ice-class vessels at its own shipyards, but is also systematically and in advance expanding its shadow fleet through a network of offshore companies

— the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added.

We remind you

Russia is attempting to create a new "shadow fleet" of tankers to circumvent sanctions and preserve revenues from gas exports, with which the Kremlin finances the war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Great Britain
China
United States
Ukraine