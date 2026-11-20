American supermodel Bella Hadid, who recently confirmed her new relationship, went on a romantic getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her boyfriend Nathan Lacy. The couple was spotted shopping, where the loved-up pair made no attempt to hide their feelings, embracing and kissing. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

On November 17, the 30-year-old model visited several vintage stores with her partner. Paparazzi captured Hadid tenderly cuddling up to Lacy, resting her head on his shoulder while he carried shopping bags.

The celebrity's new beau works in the construction industry. For the outing, he wore a light-colored jacket, a plaid shirt, and dark jeans. Bella opted for a white sweater, a denim outfit, a hat, and black sunglasses.

The couple was accompanied by a golden retriever, which Nathan led on a leash.

What is known about the supermodel's new romance

The first rumors about Hadid and Lacy's relationship emerged back in September, when they were spotted shopping for groceries together.

However, it was only on November 9 that the model effectively confirmed the romance by posting joint photos from a hockey game the couple had attended two days earlier.

In the pictures, Bella and Nathan also displayed tender affection. The supermodel admitted that she has long loved hockey, and supporting the Colorado Avalanche team was a particularly special occasion for her.

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