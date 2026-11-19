The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Wednesday, November 18. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one woman was injured as a result of the attack. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene.

The strikes set three private houses and a car on fire - Semikin stated.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, November 16. A 57-year-old woman sustained a blast injury in the enemy attack. She was hospitalized.

Mass Russian attacks: more than 40 people injured in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia