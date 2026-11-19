Attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, houses and a car caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. The injured woman was given medical assistance at the scene; three houses and a car caught fire.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Wednesday, November 18. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, one woman was injured as a result of the attack. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene.
The strikes set three private houses and a car on fire
We remind you
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, November 16. A 57-year-old woman sustained a blast injury in the enemy attack. She was hospitalized.
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