Mass Russian attacks: more than 40 people injured in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia on November 16–17. Ten people were injured in Dnipro, and 31 in Zaporizhzhia.
On Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, Russian occupiers carried out massive shelling of various regions of Ukraine. In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected, UNN reports.
Details
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that 10 people were injured in the morning enemy attack on Dnipro.
Two men, aged 41 and 43, and a 35-year-old woman were taken to hospital in moderately serious condition
Earlier, he reported that seven people had been injured in the morning enemy attack on a residential area and a confectionery factory in Dnipro.
Four women and one man are in hospital in moderately serious condition. Doctors are providing the injured with all necessary assistance. Two women refused hospitalization
Meanwhile, Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that 31 people had been injured as a result of enemy attacks.
To recap
As a result of Russia's combined attack on Kyiv, two people were killed, while another injured person was rescued from under the rubble.