Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, Russian occupiers carried out massive shelling of various regions of Ukraine. In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected, UNN reports.

Details

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that 10 people were injured in the morning enemy attack on Dnipro.

Two men, aged 41 and 43, and a 35-year-old woman were taken to hospital in moderately serious condition - he wrote.

Earlier, he reported that seven people had been injured in the morning enemy attack on a residential area and a confectionery factory in Dnipro.

Four women and one man are in hospital in moderately serious condition. Doctors are providing the injured with all necessary assistance. Two women refused hospitalization - he reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that 31 people had been injured as a result of enemy attacks.

To recap

As a result of Russia's combined attack on Kyiv, two people were killed, while another injured person was rescued from under the rubble.