Ukraine managed to do without the American Starlink and Starshield systems during the strike on the Crimean Bridge. To hit the arch precisely, the Defense Forces used a network of modems and repeaters that provided a connection over 400–600 km. The Financial Times writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Ukrainian military used repeater drones for the attack, which served as "flying modems." They provided communication with Flamingo missiles and guided the weapon to its target in real time.

This separate network of drones equipped with communication systems operated as airborne relay stations. The flying modems kept the missiles connected to their pilots, who could control them and guide them through the Russian air defense system via a live feed as they sped hundreds of kilometers toward the bridge - the publication writes.

It is noted that the advantages of "flying modems" for carrying out combat missions include the ability to fly farther into the rear areas of the Russian Armed Forces, maintain communication with the pilots, and be less vulnerable to air defense systems. In addition, the pilots gain the ability to target the required object precisely.

Let us recall

After another attack, rail traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the Crimean Bridge no longer operates as a transport artery for the Russian Federation