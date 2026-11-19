REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Less than two months remain before António Guterres’s term as UN Secretary-General ends, and there is still no agreement on his successor. As a result, the world organization faces a prospect that once seemed unthinkable: it may soon be left without a leader, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold another secret ballot this week to select the organization’s new head. However, even after eight rounds of voting, the Council’s five permanent members with veto power have still been unable to agree on a successor. Officials are urgently trying to develop contingency plans in case the organization is left without leadership after Guterres steps down on December 31.

Analysts say the failure to choose a successor is partly due to the lengthy and opaque selection process, which is based on secret ballots. This is a vivid example of the sluggishness and deadlock—problems that the new Secretary-General is expected to have to address. Notably, in 2016, it took the Security Council six rounds of voting to elect Guterres.

Observers say this deadlock points to a deeper problem: states that hold veto power are becoming increasingly unwilling to compromise. The situation is complicated by the position of the US administration, which is increasingly pushing the UN into the background while focusing on its own foreign-policy challenges.

"It is concerning that it is already the end of the year, as this creates serious obstacles to putting together a team," says Shamala Kandiah Thompson, executive director of the Security Council Report think tank, which monitors the work of the Security Council.

"Given how early all of this began, we should not have ended up in this situation."

In addition

The candidates are predominantly people who have worked within the UN system for many years. Some of them are little known on the world stage, such as Rebeca Grynspan, who is considered the frontrunner. Others, such as senior Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh, face opposition: her country is accused of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s civil war. The UAE denies these allegations.

Whoever wins will head an organization facing extremely complex challenges: wars over which it cannot exert significant influence; cuts in US contributions; a loss of political weight, including because Washington has withdrawn from dozens of UN bodies; and growing pressure to make the organization more streamlined, responsive, and accountable. Richard Gowan, a UN expert at the International Crisis Group, a think tank focused on conflict prevention, said that if the year ends without a secretary-general for 2027 being elected, it "will be an extremely embarrassing moment for the veto-wielding states and will give considerable weight to the arguments of many UN member states that the ‘P5’ no longer has the moral right to run this organization."

UN Secretary-General election: the race for the next chief’s position may depend on compromises between the United States and China

The five permanent members of the Security Council—the so-called "P5"—received their seats in 1945 as the victorious powers of World War II. The Council’s other 10 members are elected to two-year terms according to a regional principle. The permanent members—the United Kingdom, China, France, Russia, and the United States—have long jointly opposed any changes to a structure that, in the view of many UN member states, no longer reflects geopolitical realities.

The UN Charter says nothing about what to do if the position of the organization’s head remains vacant. To date, no secretary-general has completed their term without a replacement already having been found.

The September report by the "1 for 8 Billion" campaign (which advocates a more open selection process) examines possible scenarios, ranging from the Security Council appointing an acting head to the General Assembly independently extending the current secretary-general’s term of office. The document notes that each of these options entails certain difficulties, but that leaving the UN without leadership would be "extremely irresponsible."

A UN spokesperson declined to comment.