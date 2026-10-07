The Defense Forces destroyed a unique loading vehicle for the "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system in Donbas

In Donbas, operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a unique target—a loading vehicle for the "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system. The Third Army Corps reports this and shares the relevant video on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, as of today, this is the only confirmed instance of this type of equipment being hit during the full-scale war.

Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade’s Unmanned Systems Battalion tracked down and destroyed a transport-and-loading vehicle carrying ammunition consisting of guided surface-to-air missiles for reloading the "BUK-M3" air defense system. ... The meticulous work of the operators of the Strike Wings Company of the "Skyfom" Platoon along the lines held by the Third Army Corps! — the caption to the video says.

We remind you

On October 3 and during the night of October 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. These included a "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system, a UAV launch site, and other facilities.

Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds”