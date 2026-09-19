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Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The SBU developed and successfully deployed a new interceptor drone. Zelenskyy showed it in combat operations to counter jet-powered «Shaheds».

Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the combat operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," reports UNN

Details 

A report by SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad. There is a good result from the Security Service's military counterintelligence in countering jet-powered "Shaheds." A new interceptor drone has been created and has already been successfully deployed. Step by step, we are moving forward to provide Ukraine with greater protection

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, this concerns another positive result from tests of interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds."  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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