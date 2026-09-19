Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds”
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU developed and successfully deployed a new interceptor drone. Zelenskyy showed it in combat operations to counter jet-powered «Shaheds».
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the combat operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," reports UNN.
Details
A report by SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad. There is a good result from the Security Service's military counterintelligence in countering jet-powered "Shaheds." A new interceptor drone has been created and has already been successfully deployed. Step by step, we are moving forward to provide Ukraine with greater protection
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, this concerns another positive result from tests of interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds."