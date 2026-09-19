Zelenskyy showed the operation of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered “Shaheds”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the combat operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," reports UNN.

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A report by SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad. There is a good result from the Security Service's military counterintelligence in countering jet-powered "Shaheds." A new interceptor drone has been created and has already been successfully deployed. Step by step, we are moving forward to provide Ukraine with greater protection - Zelenskyy wrote.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, this concerns another positive result from tests of interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds."