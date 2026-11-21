NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Warsaw that the Alliance would defend every inch of Poland’s territory. His statement came the day after Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by three Russian objects, probably two missiles and a drone. Reuters reported this, UNN writes.

I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Poland’s territory - Rutte said.

According to PAP, General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, will do everything necessary to identify any threats to the Alliance’s defense capabilities and deterrence capabilities and, if necessary, make appropriate adjustments, Rutte said.

During Russia’s war against Ukraine, drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of countries on NATO’s eastern flank. This heightened tensions with the Western military alliance and concerns about the possible spread of the conflict.

Tusk believes that the fall of Russian missiles in Poland is "not a coincidence" amid the "coalition of the willing" exercises nearby

The airspace violation on Friday occurred during military exercises held in Poland involving the "Coalition of the Willing," which includes Ukraine’s allies. Polish officials said that this coincidence was not accidental.

On Monday, a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council will be held in Brussels to discuss the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles. The Polish Press Agency also reported this on Saturday.

"In the near future, we will receive strong support from our NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border," Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday, commenting on the upcoming meeting of the NATO body.

"Today I remained in contact with General Grynkewich to coordinate the details of these measures."

Poland explained why the military did not shoot down Russian aerial targets