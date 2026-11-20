The Polish military did not open fire on the aerial objects that violated the country’s border because not all the conditions for using weapons had been met. This was reported by the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, General Ireneusz Nowak, according to PAP, writes UNN.

Details

"Weapons were not used tonight because not all the conditions for using the weapons system had been met," General Nowak said during a press conference attended by Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to the general, data from radar systems do not make it possible to accurately determine the type of the aerial targets.

"We use what is known as a speed index. All three objects were high-speed: their speed exceeded 800 km/h. Therefore, we assume that they were either Kh-101 cruise missiles or Geran-5 jet-powered drones," the general said.

Nowak and Kosiniak-Kamysz were also asked how long the aerial targets had remained in Polish airspace.

"We are talking about several minutes. The distance from the place where we detected the Kh-101 missile to the border is approximately 50 km. That is about three minutes," Poland’s defence minister replied.

To remind you

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish soil on Friday, 20 November, when the russian federation launched a massive strike on neighbouring Ukraine. He reported three locations where Russian missiles and drones had fallen.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the Russian missiles that fell in Poland, said that "this is not a coincidence," noting that it was no coincidence that these objects fell near the site of military exercises by the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine: Poland has placed all Patriot systems on combat alert