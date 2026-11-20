The Polish authorities urgently placed all Patriot missile systems on combat readiness after Russian drones and missiles entered its airspace on November 20, the same weapons that the Russian army used to bombard Ukraine. Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this on the social network "X," according to UNN.

Details

In connection with the violations of Polish airspace, services are carrying out operations at three locations: Rudnik nad Sanem, Mołodycz, and Nowy Lipowiec (Lublin Voivodeship) - the post reads.

Context

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish territory on Friday, November 20, when Russia launched a massive attack on neighbouring Ukraine. He reported three locations where Russian missiles and drones had fallen.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the Russian missiles that fell in Poland, stated that "this is not a coincidence," noting that it was not accidental that these objects fell near the site of military exercises by the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine.

Additionally

On Thursday, November 19, Donald Tusk published a short post in English on the social network X, in which he commented on the American president's words. The reason for this reaction was Trump's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. During the greeting, the American president shook the Russian dictator's hand and called him his friend.

In response to Trump's words, Tusk wrote, "God save us from such friends."

The words of the Polish head of government did not go unnoticed by the US president: Trump stated that he "cannot do anything about it because he has known Putin for a long time."

Let us recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that US President Donald Trump continues to believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for peace talks, although there is no real confirmation of this.