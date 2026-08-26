Andrii Butenko
Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine
Andrii Petrovych Butenko is a scholar, educator, and specialist in higher education quality assurance. He has two higher education degrees: he graduated from Mykhailo Drahomanov National Pedagogical University with a degree in History and Law and from Eduard Didorenko Luhansk State University of Internal Affairs with a degree in Law. Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor. He worked at the European University for approximately 16 years, progressing from lecturer to head. Since February 2019, he has been Deputy Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAQA), and since April 2022, Head of this body. On July 16, 2026, he was appointed Minister of Education and Science, replacing Oksen Lisovyi.
2001–2004
Postgraduate studies at Drahomanov National Pedagogical University; defended a Candidate of Historical Sciences dissertation
2019
Deputy Head of NAQA
2022
Became Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance
2026
Appointed Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine
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All educational institutions in Ukraine must be ready by September 1 - Koretskyi
The Cabinet of Ministers demands that schools be fully prepared for the new academic year, including shelters and textbooks. From September 1, teachers’ salaries will increase by 20%, while students’ scholarships will double.
Society • August 6, 08:13 PM • 3456 views
After the russian attack on the textbook warehouse, students will be provided with electronic versions - Ministry of Education and Science
Minister of Education Andriy Butenko reported on the russian attack on the educational literature warehouse. Students will gain access to electronic versions of textbooks.
Society • August 1, 03:41 PM • 4727 views