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08:38 AM • 12289 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22828 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27087 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22629 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18604 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41284 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Andrii Butenko

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine
Andrii Petrovych Butenko is a scholar, educator, and specialist in higher education quality assurance. He has two higher education degrees: he graduated from Mykhailo Drahomanov National Pedagogical University with a degree in History and Law and from Eduard Didorenko Luhansk State University of Internal Affairs with a degree in Law. Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor. He worked at the European University for approximately 16 years, progressing from lecturer to head. Since February 2019, he has been Deputy Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAQA), and since April 2022, Head of this body. On July 16, 2026, he was appointed Minister of Education and Science, replacing Oksen Lisovyi.
2001–2004
Postgraduate studies at Drahomanov National Pedagogical University; defended a Candidate of Historical Sciences dissertation
2019
Deputy Head of NAQA
2022
Became Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance
2026
Appointed Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine
News by theme
All educational institutions in Ukraine must be ready by September 1 - KoretskyiVideo

The Cabinet of Ministers demands that schools be fully prepared for the new academic year, including shelters and textbooks. From September 1, teachers’ salaries will increase by 20%, while students’ scholarships will double.

Society • August 6, 08:13 PM • 3456 views
After the russian attack on the textbook warehouse, students will be provided with electronic versions - Ministry of Education and Science

Minister of Education Andriy Butenko reported on the russian attack on the educational literature warehouse. Students will gain access to electronic versions of textbooks.

Society • August 1, 03:41 PM • 4727 views