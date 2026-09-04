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More than 48,500 participants in the NMT-2026 failed to reach the threshold score in at least one subject

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

A total of 329,709 people took part in the NMT-2026; more than 48,500 failed at least one subject. The threshold was most often not reached in mathematics.

More than 48,500 participants in the NMT-2026 failed to reach the threshold score in at least one subject

In 2026, more than 48,500 students failed to reach the threshold score in at least one subject of the NMT. This is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment, reports UNN.

Details

This year, nearly 360,000 people registered for the National Multi-Subject Test, and 329,709 participants took the test.

A total of 39,888 participants failed to pass the mathematics test threshold. This represents 12.1% of all those who took the test.

At the same time, 6,217 people failed the Ukrainian language test, and 1,283 failed the Ukrainian history test.

The highest number of maximum scores was recorded in English and mathematics: 2,194 and 1,152, respectively. The remaining results are as follows:

  • Ukrainian history - 366;
    • Ukrainian language - 267;
      • Ukrainian literature - 175;
        • Physics - 52.

          The fewest maximum scores were recorded during the NMT in French - only (2). Spanish also had the fewest scores (5).

          Reminder

          Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko stated that mathematics should remain compulsory in the NMT.

          A group of 50 members of parliament registered in the Verkhovna Rada an alternative to the government-sponsored draft law No. 15254-1, which provides for changing the rules for conducting the National Multi-Subject Test during martial law.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

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          Andrii Butenko
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