The safety of children and educators is more important than ceremonies — Koretskyi commented on assemblies for September 1

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:35 PM • 10885 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
01:11 PM • 11938 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 11816 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
12:48 PM • 15443 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
11:20 AM • 14710 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
10:22 AM • 16845 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:37 AM • 15375 views
In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts
09:28 AM • 16043 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 24859 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 25560 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
1.9m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Last day of summer to bring temperatures of up to 30°C and predominantly dry weatherPhotoAugust 31, 05:22 AM • 4474 views
Rules for consular registration of Ukrainian children abroad have been changedAugust 31, 06:49 AM • 10407 views
FT: Musk is ready to allow Ukraine to use Starlink for strikes on the Russian Federation, but the decision must be made by the White HouseAugust 31, 07:26 AM • 4528 views
"They will hang me": Putin fears for his life and plans to send another 300,000–400,000 Russians as cannon fodder - mediaAugust 31, 08:44 AM • 12396 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 16687 views
Publications
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals12:48 PM • 15437 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 16717 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 24859 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 25559 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 125363 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
China
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 25672 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 25814 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 49147 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 48251 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 65899 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat

The safety of children and educators is more important than ceremonies — Koretskyi commented on assemblies for September 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Tomorrow, 25,000 educational institutions will begin operating in Ukraine. In dangerous communities, mass events will be permitted only with due regard for safety.

The safety of children and educators is more important than ceremonies — Koretskyi commented on assemblies for September 1

Tomorrow, 25,000 educational institutions will begin operating in Ukraine. In communities at heightened risk of Russian strikes, there should be no mass events. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this after a report by Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko ahead of the start of the academic year, UNN reports.

Details

Koretskyi said that the Minister of Education had delivered a report on everything concerning the safety of the educational process, shelters, the organization of meals, the provision of textbooks, and increasing educators' pay. 

Tomorrow, 25,000 educational institutions will begin operating. In communities at heightened risk of Russian strikes, there should be no mass events.  Assemblies and other ceremonial events should be held only with consideration of the security situation, the capacity of shelters, and the possibility of quickly moving to them in the event of an air raid alert. These decisions should be made by the specific local communities 

- Koretskyi said.

According to him, the safety of children and educators is more important than any ceremony. 

The Education Ombudsman called for school assemblies on September 1 to be canceled due to the threat of Russian shelling28.08.26, 14:45 • 3603 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEducation
Andrii Butenko
School
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukraine