The safety of children and educators is more important than ceremonies — Koretskyi commented on assemblies for September 1

Tomorrow, 25,000 educational institutions will begin operating in Ukraine. In communities at heightened risk of Russian strikes, there should be no mass events. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this after a report by Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko ahead of the start of the academic year, UNN reports.

Details

Koretskyi said that the Minister of Education had delivered a report on everything concerning the safety of the educational process, shelters, the organization of meals, the provision of textbooks, and increasing educators' pay.

Tomorrow, 25,000 educational institutions will begin operating. In communities at heightened risk of Russian strikes, there should be no mass events. Assemblies and other ceremonial events should be held only with consideration of the security situation, the capacity of shelters, and the possibility of quickly moving to them in the event of an air raid alert. These decisions should be made by the specific local communities - Koretskyi said.

According to him, the safety of children and educators is more important than any ceremony.

The Education Ombudsman called for school assemblies on September 1 to be canceled due to the threat of Russian shelling