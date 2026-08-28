The Education Ombudsman called for school assemblies on September 1 to be canceled due to the threat of Russian shelling

Ukraine’s Education Ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk called on educational institutions to refrain from holding mass celebrations to mark September 1. She wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Leshchyk drew attention to the security situation in the country and the real risks associated with possible Russian shelling at the beginning of August.

I want to emphasize: holding mass events, including school assemblies, on September 1 and during the educational process is dangerous. Large crowds create additional risks, because if the "Air Raid Alert" signal is announced, ensuring the rapid and safe evacuation of a large number of children from an open area is extremely difficult - the ombudsman’s statement reads.

In addition to refusing to hold ceremonial events at schools on September 1, Leshchyk called for:

organizing the start of the academic year in formats that minimize risks for participants in the educational process;

focusing attention on conducting safety briefings, checking the readiness of shelters, and providing psychological support for children.

A child’s safety is a shared responsibility. Let us make sure that September 1 is remembered by students and parents for safety, care, peace, and confidence in their own protection - the ombudsman noted.

We remind you

As a result of Russia’s massive attacks, more than 1.2 million copies of school textbooks have been destroyed in Ukraine. In response to a request from UNN, the Ministry of Education and Science reported that reprinting the lost editions had already begun and that they planned to deliver them to educational institutions by November 1, 2026.