The University of Food Technologies was hit by Russia: photos and details of the enemy attack

Another Russian attack damaged the building of the University of Food Technologies. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko, according to UNN.

Details

This afternoon, Russia struck the National University of Food Technologies. The university buildings were damaged. There were no casualties among students or teaching staff - Andrii Butenko stated.

The minister thanked the institution's leadership and employees, who organized the educational process taking all security risks into account

The new academic year began only yesterday. And already on the second day, the enemy treacherously attacked the university. A strike on an educational institution is always more than damaged walls or shattered windows. Above all, it is a threat to the people who study, teach, and work here. That is why safety remains an absolute priority for the entire education system - the official emphasized.

According to him, air-raid alerts and the constant threat of shelling directly affect the organization of education. The situation differs across regions, so pupils and students study in person, remotely, or in a blended format.

There can be no universal solution for the entire country here. Local self-government bodies, together with educational institutions, determine the optimal format of education, relying first and foremost on the security situation on the ground. We remain in constant contact with the regions and educational institutions, monitor the situation, and are ready to respond promptly to changes in it - the post states.

To remind you

Kyiv and the Kyiv region continue to be under attack by the Russian Federation on September 2, now for the seventh consecutive day. In Kyiv, the metro is changing its operations, while people on social media are writing about crowds in the subway amid the Russian attack. There were 10 alerts in the capital over the past day, lasting more than 5 hours. In the region, there is new damage to warehouses and casualties.