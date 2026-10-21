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"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3492 views

The WMO forecasts an extremely strong El Niño peaking in December. The phenomenon could cause floods, droughts and famine for 50 million people.

"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson

As UN representatives reported on Wednesday, the weather phenomenon "El Niño" could cause a record increase in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It is moving across the planet like a "wrecking ball," causing floods and droughts, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to the new seasonal forecast by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the "El Niño" phenomenon will reach exceptional strength: between November and January, temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean will exceed the norm by approximately 3.8 degrees Celsius, with the peak expected in December.

The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses09.10.26, 02:58 • 14612 views

"Our archives have never recorded a figure of 3.8. During previous record El Niño events, we recorded values of around 3 degrees, which already had very serious consequences worldwide. So, we have gone beyond that level," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

"El Niño" is the warm phase of the natural "El Niño–Southern Oscillation" cycle; it is a climate phenomenon that affects weather around the world.

It usually leads to a rise in global temperatures and disrupts precipitation patterns across large regions: droughts occur in some places, while others experience heavy rainfall.

The Pacific Ocean broke records for the duration and intensity of hurricanes due to El Niño13.10.26, 17:27 • 5186 views

This is a natural climate phenomenon that is not caused by climate change. However, global warming may make "El Niño" more intense.

According to the WMO, extreme weather conditions associated with "El Niño" may increase pressure on the housing sector, water supply and sanitation systems, as well as healthcare. In particular, the risk of flooding in southern Africa will increase from November.

In Southeast Asia, the WMO notes, warmer conditions and a lack of precipitation may negatively affect agriculture and water supplies, while in Latin America, by contrast, increased rainfall is expected.

The WMO and UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher called for urgent preparedness measures.

El Niño reached record intensity in September — meteorologists reported an anomaly in sea surface temperature09.10.26, 15:37 • 6060 views

"This El Niño is a true giant, a real 'wrecking ball.' It will sweep through Latin America, East and Southern Africa, Asia and the Pacific region, bringing extreme heat, droughts and floods," Fletcher said, warning of extensive humanitarian consequences.

According to him, around 50 million people may face a worsening hunger crisis.

Antonina Tumanova

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