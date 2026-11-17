More than 916,000 people worldwide have died as a result of extreme weather events over the past 30 years. During this time, natural disasters caused €4.3 trillion in damage and affected 5.5 billion people. This is evidenced by data from the Climate Risk Index, UNN reports.

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Over the past 30 years, nearly 10,000 storms, heat waves, floods and other natural disasters have occurred worldwide. They affected 5.5 billion people and caused approximately €4.3 trillion in damage, experts calculated.

The 20 countries that suffered the most between 1996 and 2025 included four EU member states: Italy, France, Greece and Spain. In Germany, an estimated 33,000 people died as a result of extreme weather events over these 30 years, while the country's economy suffered €121 billion in damage, adjusted for inflation.

The study's authors warned that the number of victims and the amount of damage will increase unless fundamental changes are made to climate protection policies. Germanwatch expert Vera Künzel said that the German government had failed to keep its promise to allocate €6 billion from the budget for these purposes every year.

She also expressed regret that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not attend the international COP31 climate conference, which is being held in Antalya, Turkey.

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