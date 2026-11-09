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2026 could be one of the four hottest years on record – UN report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The average temperature in 2026 is already 1.47°C above the pre-industrial level. The WMO also recorded a record rise in sea levels.

2026 could be one of the four hottest years on record – UN report

2026 could rank among the four hottest years on record. This is influenced by a powerful El Niño phenomenon, as well as a global warming trend that has continued for more than a decade. This is stated in a report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, from January to September 2026, the average global temperature was 1.47 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level. Due to the powerful El Niño phenomenon, this figure could rise even further.

The study covers nine datasets. They show that each of the last 12 years, including 2026, has ranked among the 12 warmest years throughout the observation period, which dates back approximately to 1850.

John Kennedy, head of the WMO’s Climate Information Division, said that all climate indicators point to the accumulation of heat caused by greenhouse gases. This is reflected in rising ocean and atmospheric temperatures, melting ice, and rising sea levels.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service also reported that 2026 will almost certainly become the second calendar year after 2024 in which the global temperature exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with the pre-industrial level. This threshold was established by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The UN report also notes that ocean temperatures continue to rise compared with the record levels of 2025.

In addition, this year the average global sea level reached a record high. The main causes include the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, as well as the expansion of seawater as a result of warming.

Meanwhile, countries are preparing for another round of climate negotiations, which will take place in Türkiye from November 9 to 20. The WMO report is intended to provide participants with up-to-date data on the state of the climate for discussions on further action.

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