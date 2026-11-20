Weather in Ukraine will begin to change in the coming days: rain will gradually give way to sleet, and air temperatures will drop noticeably. Starting Monday, November 23, near-zero temperatures, nighttime frosts, and dangerous ice on the roads are expected in most regions. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Dydenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, on Saturday, November 21, rain will prevail in Ukraine’s western and northern regions. Sleet is possible in the Carpathians, and in the evening precipitation will reach Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. No significant precipitation is expected elsewhere in the country.

The air temperature will hold back the advance of the cold air mass, but not for long. Everything has its time - the meteorologist noted.

On Saturday, daytime air temperatures will be +4…+7 degrees, +5…+10 in the central regions, while in the south of the country the air will warm to +10…+15 degrees.

However, it will begin to get colder in Ukraine as early as Sunday. The most noticeable drop in temperature is forecast for Monday, when even during the day thermometers in many regions will fall to zero, while slight frosts are possible at night.

The colder weather will also bring more challenging conditions.

On Monday, thermometers will fall to zero even during the daytime, and to slightly below zero at night, plus—attention!—deteriorating weather conditions: sleet, wet-snow sticking, and ice on the roads. Be very careful - the meteorologist emphasized.

What the weather will be like in Kyiv

In the capital, intermittent rain is forecast for November 21, while no significant precipitation is expected on November 22. The daytime temperature on Saturday will be about +6 degrees, falling to +3 on Sunday.

On Monday, November 23, temperatures in Kyiv are expected to be around zero, with possible sleet and ice on the roads.

Additional information

The meteorologist notes that the cold air mass will determine the weather in Ukraine throughout the following week as well.

Next week, a new air mass bringing colder weather and snow, together with troublesome ice, will dominate in Ukraine. Only the south will traditionally be somewhat warmer - the forecast says.

Thus, the coming days will be a transitional period to more wintry weather conditions. Drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful because of the likely ice and wet-snow sticking.