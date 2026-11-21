The United States has imposed sanctions on key oil facilitators on whom Iran relies to arrange the sale of oil abroad. This was reported by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to UNN.

Details

As part of Operation "Economic Outcast," the U.S. Treasury Department targeted key "oil facilitators" on whom the Iranian regime relies to facilitate the sale of oil abroad - the statement said.

Four Iranians were added to the sanctions list, including Mohammad Javad Bavand, who previously served in the intelligence division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as Majid Taj, the brother of Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation.

It is noted that they were involved in collecting funds from the illegal sale of oil. Some of the proceeds, according to the department, they kept for themselves, while the rest was used to finance Iran's military activities and its operations in the region.

Sanctions were also imposed on Mohammad Hossein Servati, the son of an IRGC brigadier general, who acted as an intermediary in oil transactions through front companies.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on Mojtaba Arabnejad, the son of Hamid Arabnejad, who is under U.S. sanctions and heads the Iranian airline Mahan Air.

According to the allegations, using his family connections and special ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba participated in procuring aircraft spare parts for Mahan Air and purchasing weapons for the Iranian military under the guise of agricultural companies.

Recall

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