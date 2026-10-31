"A strong decision": Zelenskyy called on the United States to speed up the transfer of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to speed up the delivery of 500 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

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The head of state called the US State Department’s decision to allow Ukraine to purchase interceptors for "Patriots" against Russian ballistic missiles "strong."

Five hundred PAC-3 interceptors is significant, and soon—in the winter—it could be a very effective defense package. However, it has been determined that deliveries can begin only in several years. We ask our American partners to find a solution precisely when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 - Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

He emphasized that the Russians are currently striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure every day.

In just the last two weeks of October, there have already been more than 30 Russian strikes on critical parts of our energy network. Right now, still on the eve of winter, Putin has begun carrying out his strike operation against the life-support systems of our cities and communities. The targets are electricity, heating, water supply, bridges, and life in the cities in general - the President stated.

He clarified that Kyiv had indeed asked the United States to provide Ukraine with a winter support package based on 100 interceptors for "Patriots" per month.

Five hundred missiles would be enough to protect our skies in the coming months—precisely when it is so important for Ukraine to be in a strong position in negotiations and for Russia to be unable to break life in Ukrainian cities and communities - Zelenskyy noted.

The United States may delay the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine until the elections — media reports

He emphasized that the United States, European partners, and other partners around the world have sufficient stocks of PAC-3 interceptors in their warehouses.

Providing them to Ukraine precisely now, in the winter of 2026–2027, and then replenishing the partners’ arsenals in subsequent years through this production, which has been contracted and paid for by Ukraine and its partners, would be the right path, and it is entirely realistic - he stressed.

The head of state thanked US President Donald Trump, the State Department, and the "US Administration as a whole for the authorization."

"But we ask that decisions be made that can guarantee the protection of lives not the day after tomorrow or sometime later, but precisely when there is a threat—when Russia is killing and destroying," Zelenskyy concluded.

Let us recall

The US State Department made a decision to approve the possible sale to Ukraine of 500 missiles for Patriot air-defense systems worth $2.1 billion.

NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine