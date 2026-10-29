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The United States may delay the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine until the elections — media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

NATO allies fear that the United States will postpone transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine until the November 3 midterm elections. Kyiv is awaiting Hegseth’s signature.

The United States may delay the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine until the elections — media reports

The United States may postpone the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine until the midterm elections, which will be held on November 3. Euronews reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine has appealed to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with a request to sign an agreement on the delivery of key Patriot air defense systems, which are used to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

However, NATO allies are increasingly pessimistic that Ukraine will receive the urgently needed U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles before next week's U.S. midterm elections, amid suspicions that President Donald Trump is using military aid to force Kyiv to make concessions.

The publication's sources note that there is currently no clarity as to whether the United States will provide Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Trump is using all his leverage over Ukraine ahead of the midterm elections

- the publication says.

The source suggested that Trump is also seeking to push Kyiv toward a peace deal involving territorial concessions.

At the same time, two sources said that Washington is frustrated by the lack of progress in ending Russia's war against Ukraine and wants the conflict to end as soon as possible.

One source called the war a "stone in Washington's shoe," but said that the United States understands the need to maintain relations with NATO allies, particularly in the context of the war in Iran.

Recall

Ukraine is working on several fronts - both with the United States and with Europe and other partners - to secure missiles for Patriot systems. In particular, we have been waiting for almost a month for Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's signature regarding missiles for Patriot and NASAMS systems. Ukrainian officials have been instructed to discuss this with the American side once again.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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