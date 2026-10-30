NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine

NATO’s top military commander, General Alexus Grynkewich, said that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with air defense missiles for Patriot systems and weapons packages paid for by European allies. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Everything has been delivered; in fact, we received a shipment only during the past week. I will not go into information about the quantity or types of missiles, but the deliveries are continuing — Grynkewich told journalists in Riga on Friday, October 30.

The United States may delay the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine until the elections — media reports

Grynkewich said that "nothing included in the PURL package that was paid for by European allies has been delayed," referring to the NATO-led program for purchasing American weapons, financed by other members of the military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week urged U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to sign agreements on the transfer of Patriot missiles from third countries to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

"Every third party that submitted a request to the U.S. government was approved," Grynkewich said. "We continue to work on the contents of future PURL packages. We are working hard."

Calls for more missiles came after a dispute between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump over the U.S. president’s decision to allow Russia to sell some diesel fuel on global markets in order to "lower prices." Both sides have sought to ease tensions in recent days and put negotiations on ending Moscow’s war back on track, the publication writes.

Trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia are expected to resume next month in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 10