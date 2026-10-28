Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 10

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the trilateral meeting involving the Americans and Russians to take place between November 6 and 10. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, reports UNN.

Details

At the technical level, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place. There are sensitive issues in the Middle East, but I think we should not change the date. We need to hold the meeting. I hope it will be between November 6 and 10. We are waiting for the American side. We hope they will be ready with all the answers after their elections. That will be November 4 - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the "agenda is clear" — preparations for a trilateral meeting at the leaders’ level.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed hope that one or two meetings at the technical level would be enough for this.

The president also emphasized that from the very beginning, Ukraine had been working on how to involve Europe in the talks.

No one is opposed; the United States strongly supports this. We will work on a list of those who will represent Europe - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that important negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia would take place several days after the U.S. midterm elections.