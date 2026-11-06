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There will be no winners in Russia’s war against Ukraine — Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte predicts that the war will end with a peace agreement and compromises. He called on Europe to remain vigilant regarding the Russian threat.

There will be no winners in Russia’s war against Ukraine — Rutte

There will be no winners in the Russian-Ukrainian war. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this prediction, reports Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this war will end with a peace deal reached through compromises.

I do not think this is very likely. Such wars always end with a peace agreement, which is often a kind of compromise

- Rutte said.

He stressed that Europe must remain vigilant regarding potential Russian aggression even after the war eventually ends.

The Russian threat is not currently manifesting itself directly on our border because many of these soldiers are engaged in Ukraine. But if this ends, their huge army will not simply remain in place just to be a huge army

- the NATO chief predicted.

Rutte concluded that "we dream of a time when all this will end".

We remind you

In October, Mark Rutte said that NATO had not detected preparations by Russia for an attack, but considered it a long-term threat.

With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte01.10.26, 02:54 • 37454 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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