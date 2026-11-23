Viktoriia Roshchyna

Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who investigated abductions in the occupied territories and was herself abducted during a work trip in the summer of 2024, died in Russian captivity. The record of her death in the Rosstat database was changed several times. This was reported by "Vazhnyye Istorii", citing data from a Rosstat leak that hackers from the Silent Crow and "Cyberpartisans" groups shared with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

The Rosstat database contains one record of the death of a woman whose dates of birth and death fully coincide with those of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna.

According to the record, the cause of death was determined by a forensic medical examiner, while the death was registered by a specialized department of the civil registry office of the Perm city administration. One week before her death, Viktoriia was transferred from Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog to Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 3 in Kizel, Perm Krai.

The record of Viktoriia Roshchyna’s death was edited several times. The record first entered the Rosstat database at the end of December 2024, with the date of death listed as December 16, 2024, and the cause of death unknown; at the same time, the death certificate was issued as final. Several days later, the civil registry office sent Rosstat a correction changing the date of death to September 19, 2024. If this date is accurate, Viktoriia Roshchyna died six days before the exchange in which she had been promised inclusion.

In 2025, the record continued to be edited: in February, a Rosstat employee entered data from a new death certificate and changed the cause of death from unknown to illness. The editing of the record was completed on February 11—three days before the journalist’s body was returned to Ukraine.

The media outlet notes that replacing a certificate and clarifying the cause of death is not a unique situation: in Perm Krai, approximately one in seven records is amended in this way. However, when the cause of death is unknown, a preliminary certificate is usually issued first. In Roshchyna’s case, the first certificate was already final, and it was replaced with a new one "instead of the final certificate" stating a specific cause. Such a change accounts for less than 0.3% of all records in the Rosstat system. Replacing the date of death with an earlier date, when both the day and the month are changed, is even rarer: approximately 0.1% of all records.

At the same time, other characteristics describing the person—citizenship, address, place of birth, marital status, education, and employment—are not indicated in the record. They are also not indicated for other Ukrainians who died in Russian captivity.

"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention center

Context

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, while traveling to temporarily occupied territories. It was not until May 2024 that Russia officially confirmed that she was being held under arrest. In February 2025, the journalist’s body was handed over to Ukraine as an "unidentified male body."

In February 2025, a forensic medical examination was ordered to establish the cause of death, identify any bodily injuries, and determine how they had been inflicted.

The examination found numerous signs of torture and cruel treatment on the body of the deceased , including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, a broken rib, and possible traces of the use of electric current. However, because of the condition of the body, it was initially impossible to establish the cause of death. The necessary samples were therefore collected, and the issue of conducting an additional forensic medical examination with the participation of French experts to establish the cause of death and the nature of the bodily injuries identified is currently being resolved

Investigators report that after the exchange, the journalist’s body was lighter and smaller than the others. Forbidden Stories states that the body was returned with several parts of the brain, the larynx, and the eyeballs removed. Investigators explain that these injuries may have been inflicted to conceal the fact that the death resulted from suffocation or strangulation.

In this connection, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced suspicion against the former head of Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, rf, for cruel treatment of civilians. The article under which he is charged provides for a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

It is reported that in Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2, she was subjected to systematic torture, beatings, humiliation, threats, and severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water, and food. In addition, physical punishment and psychological pressure were used against her, with demands that she cooperate with the facility’s administration.

As the prosecutors noted, the suspect was aware that the journalist was a civilian, had not taken part in the armed conflict, and had the relevant status guaranteed to her by international humanitarian law, yet deliberately violated the provisions of the Geneva Convention and other international treaties. All persons involved in the crimes against the Ukrainian journalist are currently being identified.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk put to a vote a proposal to preliminarily support a group of people’s deputies’ request to the President of Ukraine regarding the posthumous conferment of the title of Hero of Ukraine on journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna. The proposal was supported by 247 people’s deputies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Roshchyna, who died as a result of torture in Russian captivity, the Order of Freedom.

We remind you

On August 8, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. Numerous signs of torture were found on the deceased’s body, and the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that the head of Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog had been suspected.